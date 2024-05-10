China, Hungary outline new blueprint for cooperation, development

BUDAPEST: China and Hungary have decided to elevate bilateral relations to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.” The decision was announced during the talks between visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Pushing bilateral relations to new heights, the two leaders affirmed that the decision has charted the course for the future development of China-Hungary relations, and will inject new and powerful impetus into bilateral cooperation and create a better future for the two peoples. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, Xi called on the two countries to continue to be good friends with mutual trust and good partners for win-win cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony jointly held by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024.

Ahead of his visit to Hungary, Xi had a signed article published in the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, where he said the bilateral relationship is at its best in history, and has embarked on a golden voyage. The bilateral trade volume in 2023 reached $14.52 billion, an increase of 73 percent compared with that in 2013, according to the China-Hungary Investment and Cooperation Report. Meanwhile, China’s direct investment in Hungary reached 7.6 billion euros in 2023, accounting for 58 percent of Hungary’s total foreign direct investment. Hungary is the first European country to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China. In recent years, the Belt and Road Initiative has synergized more closely with Hungary’s Eastern Opening strategy, enhancing bilateral practical cooperation in trade, investment, finance and other areas. Last December, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD announced to build its first European new energy passenger vehicle factory in Hungary, which Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto described as “one of the most significant investments in Hungary’s economic history.” Chinese modernization will surely bring more opportunities to Hungary and other countries in the world, Xi told Orban, adding that Hungary is welcomed to be China’s companion on its path to Chinese modernization. During a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok on Thursday, Xi said China is willing to work with Hungary to promote greater synergy between Chinese modernization and Hungary’s Eastern Opening strategy, continuously lead in the right direction of the Belt and Road cooperation as well as cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and to deepen and substantiate bilateral cooperation.

A China-Europe freight train loaded with 110 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) set off for Hungary in Jinhua, east China’s Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2024.