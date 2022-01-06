Opinion

Attestation woes

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Many documents require attestation before one can applying for a CNIC, passport, or college/university admissions. This is a tedious task because documents must be attested by a government gazetted officer that holds the rank of Grade-16 or above. However, attestation was not always difficult because there were several public sector organisations whose officers had the authority to attest the required documents. Even for the registration of birth and death certificates or to attest Nadra documents, people could approach the relevant officers quite easily.

However, in the last 15 years, many public sector institutions have been either denationalised or acquired by private entities. Consequently, the officers of these institutions no longer have the authority to attest documents as per the law. Now, people are required to first locate the different government officers and reach them in time because most usually need the attested documents on an urgent basis. The rapid privatisation of institutions has further complicated this time-consuming process. It is especially difficult for people living in rural areas because they do not have access to the means to trace gazetted officers. A democratically elected government is responsible to facilitate and accommodate the public by creating appropriate policies, laws, and by modifying present legal remedies. Therefore, I request the federal government and all other relevant authorities to implement policies that are in the best interest of the public. Authority for attestation should be restored to officers of all banks and financial institutions as it would be more feasible.

- Advertisement -

Nisar Ahmed

KARACHI

Previous articleInflation-an unending disease
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Inflation-an unending disease

It has become a common trait in both our private and public lives that we tend to blame the incumbent government for the inflation...
Read more
Comment

Money makes the mare go

AT PENPOINT Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry may have used the dawning of a New Year to wish for a dialogue with the Opposition, but it cannot...
Read more
Comment

How Bangladesh should utilize the dutyfree-quota-free facility extended by Thailand?

Recently, Thailand has decided to provide a duty-free, quota-free (DFQF) market facility for Bangladeshi products in its market until 2026 to increase the two-way...
Read more
Comment

Strategic scenario between India and Pakistan 2017-2021

India and Pakistan are two countries which are located in the South Asian region and both are neighbours, and both share almost the same...
Read more
Editorials

The idea versus the real

The DG ISPR has spoken on a number of vital issues. It is difficult to ignore some of the points he has made. As expected...
Read more
Editorials

Hindutva out of control

A so-called ‘auction’ online, attached to an app since taken down, purported to sell Indian Muslim women, has been taken down, and three persons...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Strategic scenario between India and Pakistan 2017-2021

India and Pakistan are two countries which are located in the South Asian region and both are neighbours, and both share almost the same...

President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19 again

Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train reaches Ankara, restarting route after 10 years

NA session summoned on Jan 10 to give nod to mini-budget

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.