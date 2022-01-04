NATIONAL

PML-N leader arrested in money laundering case against Sharif family

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader from Gujrat accused of depositing money in a benami account belonging to party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The Shahdara police arrested Aurangzeb Butt when he was heading to Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here an accountability court had summoned Butt in connection with the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

According to the challan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted in the case, Butt was accused of transferring Rs5 million to Sharif’s account. The agency is probing the case.

Butt’s son Zeeshan Butt said he had no idea why the police had arrested his father.

Staff Report

