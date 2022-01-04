NATIONAL

Six killed, over 40 injured in bus collision

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and over 40 others injured late Monday after two buses collided with each other in Bahawalpur.

According to the reports, the buses collided near the Asrani area of the Khairpur Tamewali tehsil in Bahawalpur.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital in Bahawalpur.

Rescue officials feared the death toll might further rise because several of the injured are in critical condition with broken limbs.

The deceased include a police officer who was going to his hometown for a vacation.

Police have registered a case against the bus drivers for overspeeding and careless driving.

Staff Report

