NCOC daily update: 630 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 630 new Covid-19 cases amid warnings of another wave of the pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the country had confirmed overall 1,297,865 cases so far, including 1,257,355 recoveries.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed two people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 28,945.

On Monday, Minister of State for National Health Service Dr Faisal Sultan warned about a clear trend of increase in the daily number of new cases while urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated.