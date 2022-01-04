NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 630 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a woman with the dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 630 new Covid-19 cases amid warnings of another wave of the pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the country had confirmed overall 1,297,865 cases so far, including 1,257,355 recoveries.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed two people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 28,945.

On Monday, Minister of State for National Health Service Dr Faisal Sultan warned about a clear trend of increase in the daily number of new cases while urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Previous articleSix killed, over 40 injured in bus collision
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Six killed, over 40 injured in bus collision

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and over 40 others injured late Monday after two buses collided with each other in Bahawalpur. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leader arrested in money laundering case against Sharif family

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader from Gujrat accused of depositing money in a benami account belonging...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khidmat cards, educational stipends for students on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: 64 of 84 complaints about an interruption in the issuance of educational stipends to the deserving students were resolved after the intervention of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday made rapid antigen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former FIA boss claims he is being targeted to scare officials into obedience

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon -- who is accused of, and being investigated for, facilitating a suspect wanted in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified its minister Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday made rapid antigen...

Former FIA boss claims he is being targeted to scare officials into obedience

Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.