Khidmat cards, educational stipends for students on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: 64 of 84 complaints about an interruption in the issuance of educational stipends to the deserving students were resolved after the intervention of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan and the students were given the stipends along with Khidmat cards to enable them to continue their studies.

According to a spokesman of the office of the ombudsman, the school education department secretary also ensured to resolve the remaining 20 cases in compliance with the direction of Khan.

Similarly, district education authorities and district monitoring officers have been further activated to avoid any further delay in payment of stipends to the students in 16 different districts, the spokesman explained, maintaining the ombudsman office took this initiative in the best public interest to facilitate the students in their studies.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Khan also directed the school education department, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to jointly develop handy software to ensure timely payments to the students.

Alongside, they have been further advised to launch a message alert service for students. It would keep the students abreast of subsequent action on their applications, the spokesman said.