PM restrains cabinet from showing reaction over Wajihuddin’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday restrained his cabinet from reacting to the statements of a former PTI member and retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed who recently claimed that PM’s monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Sources disclosed that during a meeting, the allegations of Justice retired Wajihuddin were also discussed where PM Khan made it clear that his expenditure were not in millions. The leaders of opposition parties looted the national exchequer and there should be more talk on this.” He suggested the ministers not waste time talking about such things.

It is pertinent to mention that two days ago Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad has been reported saying a defamation case was being filed against justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmad for leveling baseless allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and also notices were being sent to TV channels, which made part of their drives his allegations without verification.

Wajihuddin, who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016 revealed that Jahangir Khan Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.