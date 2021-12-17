PM testifies before court via video link in defamation case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before Additional District & Sessions Judge via video link in PML-N leader Khawaja Asif defamation case.

According to details, PM Imran Khan attended the court proceedings through e-court service in the capacity of witness against Khawaja Asif in the case. He submitted an affidavit before the court and rejected the allegations of PML-N stalwart, terming them baseless.

During the proceedings, PM Khan appreciated the initiative of e-court service saying use of technology helps in saving time and money. He further said that the service will be beneficial in the timely disposal of cases.

Talking to newsmen after the hearing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry flanked by State Minister Farrukh Habib and SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill apprised that the law ministry has evolved the new system through which court appearance can be made via video link in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that during 2012, PM Imran Khan as chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) served Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif with a defamation notice.

Asif had blamed Khan of speculating in Dubai real estate with the donations he had collected for his Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He also alleged that Khan had transferred Rs4.50 billion outside the country from the hospital’s account.

The PTI chief in his notice had said that the allegations had caused damage to the fund collection for “Pakistan’s biggest charity hospital” and that if this continues, thousands of patients would be affected.