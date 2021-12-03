Govt urges Opposition’s to review its decision to boycott top security huddle

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday deplored the decision of the opposition parties to boycott the upcoming in-camera briefing to the national security committee, terming the decision as ‘unfortunate’.

The Opposition parties announced on Thursday their decision not to participate in the meeting to be held on December 6, citing the government’s “dictatorial” behaviour as its reason.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad urged the Opposition to review its decision and earnestly attend the meeting.

“It is the first time in seven decades that a government is presenting its policy on national security in the Parliament,” he wrote.

“It is a matter of national security, not a political affair. The opposition should review its decision (of boycott) and attend the briefing earnestly,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

On Thursday, a press release by Parliament’s united Opposition stated that parties that are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement anti-government alliance have always treated issues involving the Constitution, law, national security and general public with seriousness and attached importance to them.

The media release said that not only did the Opposition parties and their leaders attend briefings on these issues, despite the absence of the prime minister, but also provided recommendations to solve the issues.