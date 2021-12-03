NAB arrests Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the premises of Supreme Court (SC) in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond known sources of income and alleged corruption.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up a petition filed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, seeking pre-arrest bail.

The court ordered Durrani to surrender before the NAB while rejecting his lawyer’s request to at least let his client surrender before the trial court.

The court ordered Durrani to comply with the Sindh High Court order first and surrender before the NAB. It fixed Durrani’s case for hearing next week.

The apex court said that the Sindh High Court rejected Durrani’s bail application on merit.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the apex court cannot hear Durrani’s case unless he complies with the SHC order first. He said when the SHC rejected his bail, he should be in jail.

“Why Durrani didn’t surrender? Why should we give him a special concession?” Justice Shah asked Durrani’s lawyer.

The apex court also rejected Durrani’s plea that he should not be arrested from the court premises.

Justice Shah remarked that the SC would take up Durrani’s bail plea once he surrenders before the NAB authority. He wondered how it is possible that he submits his post-arrest bail application after rejection of his bail plea by the SHC.

The judge said that the accused did not surrender before the NAB.

Earlier, a team of NAB had raided the residence of the speaker following rejection of his bail from Sindh High Court but failed to arrest him due to resistance from his guard.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption in July 2018.