NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

By APP
Barbed-wire placed by security personnel stretches across a Srinagar street in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 11, 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan complained bitterly about what he described as repeated rebuffs from India over Kashmir. And he raised the threat of military escalation. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations, as well as arbitrary detentions and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory was a matter of grave concern for the international community.
“We also strongly condemn India’s ongoing propaganda to malign the indigenous and just struggle of the people of IIOJK for their right to self-determination by raising the bogey of terrorism,” he added.
He said Pakistan had also been alerting the international community about India’s track record of orchestrating false-flag operations to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement.
“Equally condemnable is the RSS-BJP combine’s ploy to demonize Kashmiri Muslims, by stirring up communal tensions.”
He said Pakistan called on India to halt its state-sponsored terrorism, refrain from propaganda against Kashmiris, lift its suffocating military siege and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as promised in various UN Security Council resolutions.

Previous articleYuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail in casteist remarks investigation
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment...
Read more
NATIONAL

CoP slams govt for rejecting anti-forced conversion bill

KARACHI STAFF REPORT The leadership of the Church of Pakistan (CoP) has expressed serious concern over the government’s rejection of the draft legislation against forced conversion,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer handed over command of Gujranwala Corps

Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer has been handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps on Monday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

On account of Eid Miladun Nabi, Sheikh Rashid announces 3-month relief in prison sentences of prisoners

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday announced a reduction in jail sentences of prisoners by three months on account of Eid Miladun Nabi. Addressing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad considering a return to politics

After being approached by some "prominent political players and Karachi stakeholders", former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan is considering a return to Karachi's...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan, Gen Bajwa laud NCOC for role in fighting Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer handed over command of Gujranwala Corps

Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer has been handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps on Monday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations...

On account of Eid Miladun Nabi, Sheikh Rashid announces 3-month relief in prison sentences of prisoners

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad considering a return to politics

PM Khan, Gen Bajwa laud NCOC for role in fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.