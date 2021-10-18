Sports

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in ODI format: Ramiz

By News Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said that the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan would be a 50-over competition.

“The ACC has agreed and approved that the 2023 event in Pakistan will be a 50-over competition. It will be held in September. The event aligns very nicely with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in October and November,” he said following his return from Dubai.

“We are looking forward to hosting this tournament in Pakistan and I am confident it will be a well-organised event because this is what the fans want. The ACC has also confirmed next year’s tournament in Sri Lanka will be played on a 20-over format and it will be a prelude to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.”

Ramiz Raja further said, “The ACC was set up to create a unified approach and collective stance so that we have one voice and if there is a situation, all stand together. I would like to see our relationship with other boards and the ACC to be strong so that if there is an issue, like we had with the withdrawal of a couple of sides, a strong and joint statement could come out from the ACC platform. My message at the ACC forum was that we should not forget this philosophy and I am optimistic there will be better outcomes in future.”

On his meeting with the BCCI officials, Ramiz Raja said, “I met with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meetings. We need to create a cricketing bond. I believe that politics should stay away from sport as much as possible and this has always been our stance. A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket but there needs to be some comfortable level between the two boards and then we can see how far we can go. So overall, we had a good discussion.”

News Desk

