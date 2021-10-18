Sports

Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail in casteist remarks investigation

By News Desk

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was released on Saturday after being briefly arrested as part of an investigation into offensive remarks allegedly made by him against the country’s scheduled castes on social media, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to media reports, a senior police officer in Haryana said that Yuvraj was arrested as per court orders and later released on interim bail on Saturday.

Yuvraj had come under fire after his June 2020 Instagram live video with ex-teammate Rohit Sharma was widely shared online. He was accused of using a casteist slur while discussing cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos.

He had later apologised for what he termed his “unintentional remarks”, saying he had been “misunderstood” and that his “love for India and all its people is eternal”.

A news outlet quoted sources as saying that Yuvraj had appeared before the police in Hisar city, accompanied by four to five staffers and security personnel.

In February, a Dalit activist in Haryana had filed a complaint against Yuvraj, demanding his arrest and registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination. On court orders, a first information report was registered in the case.

Previous articlePakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘Skinny guy’ to ‘Pakistan life-saver’: Shoaib Malik eyes T20 World Cup glory with last hurrah

When Shoaib Malik takes the field for Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup, the 39-year-old all-rounder could be forgiven for feeling his age. When Malik...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies in first warm-up match of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan squad beat West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World...
Read more
Sports

‘Skinny guy’ to ‘Pakistan life-saver’: Shoaib eyes World Cup big finish

DUBAI: When Shoaib Malik takes the field for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, the 39-year-old all-rounder could be forgiven for feeling his age. When...
Read more
Sports

Braves walk off again to take 2-0 series lead over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES: Eddie Rosario cracked a line-drive single up the middle to score Dansby Swanson and give the Atlanta Braves their second straight walk-off...
Read more
Sports

Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-run win at T20 World Cup

Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea

DUBAI: Oman were off to a flying start in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday with a 10-wicket rout of debutants Papua New Guinea. Papua...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

On account of Eid Miladun Nabi, Sheikh Rashid announces 3-month relief...

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday announced a reduction in jail sentences of prisoners by three months on account of Eid Miladun Nabi. Addressing a...

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad considering a return to politics

PM Khan, Gen Bajwa laud NCOC for role in fighting Covid-19 pandemic

‘Skinny guy’ to ‘Pakistan life-saver’: Shoaib Malik eyes T20 World Cup glory with last hurrah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.