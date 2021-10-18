Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail in casteist remarks investigation

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was released on Saturday after being briefly arrested as part of an investigation into offensive remarks allegedly made by him against the country’s scheduled castes on social media, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to media reports, a senior police officer in Haryana said that Yuvraj was arrested as per court orders and later released on interim bail on Saturday.

Yuvraj had come under fire after his June 2020 Instagram live video with ex-teammate Rohit Sharma was widely shared online. He was accused of using a casteist slur while discussing cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos.

He had later apologised for what he termed his “unintentional remarks”, saying he had been “misunderstood” and that his “love for India and all its people is eternal”.

A news outlet quoted sources as saying that Yuvraj had appeared before the police in Hisar city, accompanied by four to five staffers and security personnel.

In February, a Dalit activist in Haryana had filed a complaint against Yuvraj, demanding his arrest and registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination. On court orders, a first information report was registered in the case.