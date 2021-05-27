Deposed IHC judge seeks early hearing of plea

ISLAMABAD: Former judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Thursday again filed a request before the Supreme Court for an early hearing of his petition against his removal by the Supreme Judicial Council two years ago.

Siddiqui, who is retiring on June 30, requested the SC to fix his case on June 1 for day to day hearing. The former judge in his application narrated how his case is being delayed.

On October 11, 2018, President Arif Alvi had removed Justice Siddiqui as IHC judge on the recommendation of the SJC. The president had take the decision under Article 209(5) on the SJC’s recommendation under Article 209(6) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution, a notification issued by the ministry of law and justice had stated. The council had unanimously opined that while delivering a speech before the District Bar Association in Rawalpindi on July 21, Justice Siddiqui had displayed a conduct unbecoming of a high court judge.