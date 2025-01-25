Trinity School debuts ‘Theatre Camp’ Musical at Alhamra

By Ameenah Babar

LAHORE: What began as a simple school production turned into one of the most hectic yet rewarding three months for Trinity students. On Saturday, December 25, Trinity School proudly hosted its first-ever annual musical play at Alhamra Arts Council, titled “Theatre Camp.” The show was a resounding success, captivating both the audience and the actors with its unique metatheatrical style—a play within a play—always an engaging concept that truly left everyone in awe.

Not only was it a clever theatrical piece, but it was also a musical teeming with seamless choreography, beautiful songs, and outstanding acting. The audience left feeling fulfilled and proud of the students for creating such a holistic experience. Excitement filled the theatre, which was brimming with people eager for the show to begin—and it certainly did not disappoint. Heartwarming dialogues about finding oneself and never giving up resonated deeply, reminding everyone that “theatre camp welcomes everyone,” no matter how lost they feel. Characters were funny and relatable, eliciting plenty of laughter throughout the performance.

High school and A-Level students collaborated to bring this spectacular show to life. It featured millennial-favorite songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Miss American Pie,” paired with meticulously crafted dances that were cohesive, on-point, and performed with remarkable energy. Actors including Usman, Munam, Manal, Noah, Salar, Aleesa, Anayah, Musa, Rajvi, Jahanur, and many more truly explored the essence of theater.

The plot revolved around a beloved camp on the verge of being shut down. While “art does not pay the bills” became a recurring concern, the play emphasized that art does so much more: it helps people discover their identity and unearth parts of themselves they never knew existed. Despite facing numerous hurdles, Open Curtains Camp prevailed against those who wanted to transform it into a shopping mall—and did so with unforgettable humor. From being rick rolled to listening to the viral “APT and Espresso,” the audience was cheering at every twist.

A key lesson running through the play was the importance of accepting people for who they are—nerdy, quiet, eccentric, or otherwise—because you never know what struggles someone might be facing. “Theatre needs your loudest voice,” they proclaimed, encouraging everyone to believe in the magic of performance to find their true self.

The actors tackled stigmas and parental pressures, ultimately discovering their own voices on stage. Whether it was Troy, the hilarious “entroypreneurship” character talking about protein shakes and Instagram followers, or the heartfelt songs and exquisitely choreographed dances, each performer had a spotlight moment to shine.

Dialogues on societal pressures—appearance, money, success—struck a chord with many in the audience, creating a profound sense of belonging. Memorable lines like “even if we fail, what better way is there to live?” reinforced the theme of self-worth and the power of perseverance. By the end, everyone learned that you must fight for what you love to stay true to yourself. As Theatre Camp was saved on stage, the actors broke into breathtaking dances once again, complemented by melodious songs that stirred everyone’s hearts.

If you missed it on Saturday, don’t worry—it’s screening again on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.! If you want to witness Trinity’s newest production that left the audience in both tears and laughter, make your way to Alhamra Arts Council . You won’t regret it!