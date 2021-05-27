World

Cyclone leaves coastal villages in eastern India, Bangladesh cut off by tidal surges

By Agencies

BHUBANESHWAR: Hundreds of thousands of villagers along the low-lying coast of eastern India and Bangladesh were marooned by floodwaters on Thursday in the aftermath of a powerful cyclone that has killed at least five people, officials in both countries said.

Cyclone Yaas ripped through the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Wednesday packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) and whipping up tidal surges in neighbouring West Bengal state and Bangladesh even though they were not directly in its path.

Relief workers delivered food and water to people marooned in 124 villages in Odisha, the state’s top bureaucrat Suresh Mahapatra said. At least two people had died in the state.

The storm, the second to hit India in a week, comes at a time when the country is battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections that has stretched the healthcare system to its breaking point.

Some 500,000 people were sheltered in relief camps in West Bengal and officials said they had taken steps to reduce the risk of a potential spread of the virus.

“Flood shelters have quarantine rooms for those showing symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, sore throat, body ache,” Dr Indranil Bargi, a medical officer in Gosaba area, told Reuters.

People are being tested for coronavirus using the rapid antigen test and anyone who tests positive would be shifted to safe homes set up in government offices and schools, he said.

Authorities in Bangladesh reported flooding of villages due to heavy rains and tidal surges. Three people were dead, two by drowning and a third who was hit by a tree, an official at the Disaster Management Agency said.

“I have never seen a tidal surge rising to this level. It flooded many villages and washed away houses. Many people are marooned,” Humayum Kabir, an official in the coastal district of Khulna, said.

Yaas had weakened on Thursday to a deep depression as it drove inland over the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Elsewhere on the sub-continent, Nepal was bracing for floods in its plains and landslides in the hills as heavy rains have lashed the country since Wednesday and were forecast to last till Saturday.

People living on riverbanks must be alert and climbers should return from the mountains, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a statement.

Previous articleVillarreal edge Man United in epic shootout to win Europa League
Next articleDeposed IHC judge again moves SC seeking early hearing of plea
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

California transit worker kills 8, extending US epidemic of mass shootings

SAN JOSE: A California transit employee killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life on Wednesday, the latest in a spate...
Read more
World

Twitter urges Indian government to respect freedom of expression

Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of...
Read more
World

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide’s claims

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson considered being injected with coronavirus: Cummings

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought Covid-19 was a scare story and even...
Read more
World

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus tears through India, night watchman Sagar Kumar thinks constantly about getting vaccines for himself and his family of five...
Read more
Top Headlines

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pakistan-Malaysia cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for increasing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the areas of trade, culture...

Deposed IHC judge again moves SC seeking early hearing of plea

Cyclone leaves coastal villages in eastern India, Bangladesh cut off by tidal surges

Villarreal edge Man United in epic shootout to win Europa League

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.