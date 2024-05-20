Dar, Saudi counterpart review preparations for Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan

In a telephonic conversation, both sides discuss robust Pak-KSA bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi Arabia counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Sunday reviewed preparations for the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud to Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation on Sunday, Ishaq Dar underlined that the people of Pakistan were eagerly looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness at a mutually agreed date.

The two leaders also discussed the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

This dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The two sides reaffirmed their dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through collaborative efforts and dialogue.

Earlier in May, it was reported that the much-anticipated visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) to Pakistan was deferred.

Official sources had indicated earlier without giving any schedule that the crown prince would be in Islamabad on May 19, for two days.

Sources said that officials from both countries are holding consultations to finalise date for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s Pakistan visit.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch made it clear on Friday that as soon the schedule was worked out between the two capitals, it would be made public.

She was confident that the Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit would take place soon and it would surely be very valuable and people of Pakistan are anxiously waiting for the leader from the brotherly country.

MBS’ much-anticipated visit will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation.

The visit will see the third in-person meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in a period spanning five weeks.