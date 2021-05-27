Sports

Villarreal edge Man United in epic shootout to win Europa League

'It feels really good,' says Villarreal's Coquelin

By Agencies

GDANSK: Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win their first major trophy after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final as goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive spot-kick in a remarkable shootout.

Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal the lead 29 minutes into the Spanish club’s first European final, but Edinson Cavani equalised early in the second half before Unai Emery’s team prevailed on spot-kicks, extending United’s four-year trophy drought.

“It’s a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick – and that’s the difference between winning and losing,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We have to learn from it, taste this feeling and make sure we don’t get it again.”

He added, “We didn’t turn up. We didn’t play as well as we know we can.”

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin was delighted that the victory also led to a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It feels really good. To play against a very good side like Manchester United, we knew it would be tough,” Coquelin told BT Sport.

“We didn’t manage to get to the Champions League through the league so to get it through the Europa League is something special – and a first title for the club as well – something amazing.”

Eric Bailly replaced the injured Harry Maguire in central defence, with the United captain surprisingly named among the substitutes despite suffering ankle ligament damage two weeks ago.

De Gea started ahead of Dean Henderson in goal, while Paul Pogba took up a more orthodox midfield role as Fred was only deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.

An early collision between Juan Foyth and Pogba left the former Tottenham defender bloodied but both sides were slow to click into gear on a damp and chilly night on the Baltic coast.

Carlos Bacca’s clever rabona cross created an opportunity for Pau Torres, the centre-back linked with a summer move to United, while Marcus Rashford tested Geronimo Rulli with a dipping effort from distance.

Yeremy Pino, who at 18 years and 218 days broke Iker Casillas’ record as the youngest Spanish player to start a major European final, scuffed wide on the counter, but Villarreal were soon ahead.

MORENO’S 82ND GOAL:

Dani Parejo swung in a free-kick from the left and Moreno peeled away from Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, steering beyond De Gea as the Swede desperately tugged at his shirt.

Moreno’s 82nd goal for Villarreal equalled the club record of former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi.

But it also sparked a reaction from United, as a battling Scott McTominay watched his shot deflected over before Mason Greenwood burst into the area and sent in a fizzing cross that Raul Albiol nearly diverted into his own net.

Another Parejo set-piece caused panic in the United box right after half-time, Manu Trigueros crossing back towards goal before the ball was scrambled clear with Moreno and Carlos Bacca lurking dangerously.

SLICE OF LUCK:

Alfonso Pedraza was perhaps fortunate no further action was taken when he appeared to catch Greenwood in the Villarreal area, although United benefitted from a slice of luck to level.

A headed clearance at a corner dropped to Rashford, whose dragged volley ricocheted into the path of Cavani to stab home with Rulli unable to recover after anticipating the initial shot.

It was the Uruguayan’s sixth goal of the competition this season, all coming in his past four matches, and one that handed United the momentum.

Bruno Fernandes drilled wide as Cavani tried in vain to readjust with the ball flashing by, and the striker then headed straight at Torres from Shaw’s miscued shot.

United continued to dominate possession as Villarreal soaked up the pressure, but the Spaniards remained a threat as Torres curled over at the end of normal time.

Alberto Moreno slashed wide as United began to tire, prompting Solskjaer to make his first change after 100 minutes as Fred replaced Greenwood.

Weariness and a raft of substitutions slowed the tempo in the closing stages as the rain intensified with penalties almost inevitable.

The first 21 penalties were successfully converted before De Gea had his attempt palmed away by Rulli as United lost for the sixth time in seven shootouts, handing Emery a record fourth Europa League crown.

Previous articleUAE visas of Sarfaraz, 25 others delayed
Next articleCyclone leaves coastal villages in eastern India, Bangladesh cut off by tidal surges
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

UAE visas of Sarfaraz, 25 others delayed

The visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and 25 other participants of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition for United Arab Emirates...
Read more
Sports

UEFA begins disciplinary proceedings against Madrid, Barca, Juve over Super League fiasco

LONDON: UEFA on Tuesday opened formal disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs which are still refusing to give up...
Read more
Sports

PSL 2021: Cricketers travelling from India, SA issued visas for Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the cricketers and support staff, travelling from India and South Africa for the remaining matches of...
Read more
Sports

‘Absurd’ to stage Tokyo Games, says public health professor

TOKYO: A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo...
Read more
Sports

Edgbaston to welcome 18,000 fans for England Tests as virus rules eased

LONDON: Around 18,000 cricket fans will be allowed to attend each day of next month's second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston,...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to set up Bangladesh's maiden series victory over Sri Lanka across all formats with an emphatic 103-run...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pakistan-Malaysia cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for increasing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the areas of trade, culture...

Deposed IHC judge seeks early hearing of plea

Cyclone leaves coastal villages in eastern India, Bangladesh cut off by tidal surges

Villarreal edge Man United in epic shootout to win Europa League

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.