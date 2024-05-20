Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested over ‘property row’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday was arrested by Islamabad Police in connection with a family property dispute.

According to police sources, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was shifted to the Margalla Police Station after the arrest. A spokesperson for the Capital Police has also confirmed the arrest of the former AJK prime minister.

The police source stated that Ilyas was detained on charges of allegedly seizing family property and involvement in a shooting incident.

Meanwhile, lawyers and supporters of Ilyas gathered outside the police station, while party workers also began to assemble outside his residence.

On May 1, a case was registered against Ilyas for trying to seize the central offices and important documents of Centaurus Mall.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, Deputy Security In-charge of The Centaurus Mall, naming Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Muhammad Ali, Anil Sultan, Rizwan, and other unknown individuals as accused.

As per the FIR, Sardar Tanveer, accompanied by an armed group of 20 to 25 individuals, entered office 1708 of Centaurus Mall by breaking the lock, with intentions to take control of the premises.

However, their attempt was thwarted by the vigilant security guards. Sardar Tanveer allegedly issued threats to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan, along with their colleagues.

The FIR further states that these individuals subjected the security officer to physical assault, and upon receiving information about the incident, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, where Sardar Tanveer allegedly fired at Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, narrowly missing him.