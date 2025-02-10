DFA Lower Chitral appoints businessman Bilal Mumtaz as Chairman

CHITRAL: Bilal Mumtaz is a health-tech entrepreneur associated with Ailaaj, a Fazal Din Family Project, dealing with health-tech solutions.

An oath taking ceremony was held in Town Hall Chitral where the elected President, Secretary, and Treasurer of DFA Chitral took oaths and Bilal’s appointment was confirmed.

Bilal’s commitment to promoting Chitral’s football talent spans back to 2011 when he first held a camp there for the students of the Langlands School, College and Army Corps Public School.

He was officially appointed Team Principal of the DFA Lower Chitral in 2021, and 4 months after his appointment, the combined DFA Chitral team which included 4 trainees from his camp 2011, reigned supreme out of 71 districts in the Ufone KP-Balochistan Championships.

In 2023, Bilal held the most prolific football tournament in Northern Pakistan, the Chitral Premier League, with the support of the local government and Frontier Corps. The FIFA Football Connect programme also took place that year marking a historic first ever digital registration of football clubs in the country.

The PFF District Championships immediately ensued, validating those clubs in one-day tournaments with a single round, and Lower Chitral became the first ever district in Pakistan to successfully hold these championships a mere day after the announcement, validating 38 clubs in the process.

In 2024, after 5 years of trying, the DFA Chitral Veterans Team finally reigned supreme at the national Veterans Football Tournament held annually in Lahore, making the district the reigning national champions on the senior and veterans level.

Bilal’s role as Principal was reinstated, and his official chairmanship was formalized in January, 2025 Chitral’s massive talent pool in football is something that cannot be ignored, with one club per 10,000 people, making it the most football crazy region in the KP province.

DFA Chitral’s combined veterans and senior teams are reigning champions in the country at the present.