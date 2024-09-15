Students take part in cultural event to mark Mid-Autumn Festival

ISLAMABAD: UNI International held an exciting Mid-Autumn Festival event for the students of Froebel’s International School in F-7, Islamabad.

The festival provided a wonderful opportunity for students and teachers to learn about one of the most important traditional Chinese cultural festivals.

The event kicked off with welcoming remarks from Mr. Max Ma, Founder & CEO of UNI International, followed by an engaging storytelling session by Madam Sienna Xi, Academic Director of UNI International, who shared the rich history and significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival by showing pictures and videos, Chinese students physical dancing and Chinese language learning games.

Students participated in various interactive activities and were treated to delicious mooncakes with various varieties of test, a traditional treat of the festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Full Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is one of the most important festivals in China and is recognized and celebrated by ethnic Chinese around the world.

The festival is held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese Lunar Year. Generally, it is a day for friends and family to be gathered and united together, eat mooncakes, and enjoy the full moon. The Mid-Autumn Festival moon is traditionally said to be brighter and fuller than at any other time of the year.

The most famous food during the Mid-Autumn Festival is the mooncake. Mooncakes are round cakes that are usually about the size of hockey pucks, although their size, flavor and style can differ depending on what part of China you are in.

This event beautifully highlighted our company’s philosophy, ‘China-Pakistan Common Destiny’, and reinforced the deep cultural connection between the two nations.

At UNI International, we remain committed to fostering people-to-people interactions and promoting cultural exchange through more such enriching activities organized by UNI International — China Pakistan Deep Love Culture Exploration Center.