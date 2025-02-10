SHC questions objections to PECA, seeks federal response in two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a notice to the federal government over a petition challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), directing authorities to submit a response within two weeks.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui questioned the petitioner’s counsel on the objections raised against PECA, asking, “If someone spreads false news, shouldn’t they be punished? Not all decisions are made in courts; some are handled by relevant authorities. You also have the right to appeal their decisions.”

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that matters involving fundamental rights must be adjudicated by the courts. The bench acknowledged this argument and suggested that cases involving constitutional questions may require hearing by a constitutional bench.

The court expressed hope for well-prepared arguments in the next proceedings and issued notices to relevant parties.

PECA, a controversial cybercrime law, has been frequently criticized by media bodies and rights activists, who argue that its provisions undermine freedom of expression and digital rights in Pakistan.