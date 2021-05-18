Opinion

Economy is more than life

By Editor's Mail
31
0

It is very difficult to understand that what is going on nowadays in our country. Our government is just supporting economy instead of of life. They give priority to economy only. As cases are reaching sky our government doesn’t pay attention upon it. Opening markets and starting transport is very big mistake of our government. Nobody is following SOPs in markets. People are thinking that now they are relax and there isn’t any corona which is totally wrong. I urge government officials to take some serious action and give priority to lifes as whole world is giving.

Anthony Sahotra

- Advertisement -

Larkana

Previous articleFee reduction issue
Next articleDo not forget the poor this Eid
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Do not forget the poor this Eid

Indeed one of the greatest acts of kindness is giving the charity for the poor ones. In Islam, we can read a number of...
Read more
Letters

Fee reduction issue

Private schools have become favourite whipping boys of all & sundry. They are called “mafia” by the parents, politicians & the judiciary. Interestingly, come...
Read more
Letters

Easing the lockdown

After the outbreak of covid 19, pakistan is facing terrible ecnomic crises. Not only pakistan developed countries are facing this problem too. Due to...
Read more
Letters

SOPs violation

This letter refers to the outbreak of COVID-19 in which most countries are facing the initial crisis that is continued to weaken the country’s...
Read more
Comment

Lessons that must be learned

Washington Watch On Wednesday, I was in the midst of running my weekly “Zoom chat” with readers of this column when the discussion was hacked...
Read more
Comment

Electoral reforms to ensure transparency

The Federal Cabinet approved two ordinances recently as part of electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the general elections. One ordinance will enable the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

AB de Villiers says South Africa retirement is ‘final’

CAPE TOWN: South African batting star AB de Villiers has ruled out any chance of an international comeback, according to a statement issued by...

ECB allows PCB to shift remaining PSL 6 matches to UAE: report

Tareen group formally announces its separate parliamentary leaders for NA, PA

Do not forget the poor this Eid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.