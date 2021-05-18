Economy is more than life

It is very difficult to understand that what is going on nowadays in our country. Our government is just supporting economy instead of of life. They give priority to economy only. As cases are reaching sky our government doesn’t pay attention upon it. Opening markets and starting transport is very big mistake of our government. Nobody is following SOPs in markets. People are thinking that now they are relax and there isn’t any corona which is totally wrong. I urge government officials to take some serious action and give priority to lifes as whole world is giving.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana