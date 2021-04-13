TTP militant killed in S Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Tuesday killed a member of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Ladha town of South Waziristan district.

The forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, one terrorist, Peer alias Asad, was killed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement.

Asad was an active member of the militant group since 2006 who had joined the Baitullah Mehsud wing of the group and remained involved in terrorist activities.

After the death of Hakimullah Mehsud, Asad joined the group of Shehryar Mehsud, leader of the Hakimullah Mehsud group of TTP.