PHC grants bail to activist

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted bail to a rights activist more than two months after he was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Fazal Elahi said that he was preparing the papers for Muhammad Ismail’s release from jail.

Ismail’s daughter, Gulalai Ismail, tweeted that her father had been behind the bars for more than two months.

Ismail was taken into custody in 2019 after authorities accused him, his wife, and his daughter of financing terrorists. The family have denied the allegations.

The same year, Gulalai — who was wanted by law enforcement agencies for her alleged involvement in anti-state activities — fled to the United States.

Although Ismail was later freed, he was again arrested in February in Peshawar.