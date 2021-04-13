NATIONAL

PHC grants bail to activist

By Agencies

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted bail to a rights activist more than two months after he was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Fazal Elahi said that he was preparing the papers for Muhammad Ismail’s release from jail.

Ismail’s daughter, Gulalai Ismail, tweeted that her father had been behind the bars for more than two months.

Ismail was taken into custody in 2019 after authorities accused him, his wife, and his daughter of financing terrorists. The family have denied the allegations.

The same year, Gulalai — who was wanted by law enforcement agencies for her alleged involvement in anti-state activities — fled to the United States.

Although Ismail was later freed, he was again arrested in February in Peshawar.

Previous articleTTP militant killed in S Waziristan: ISPR
Next articleDaily Covid-19 death toll hits 10-month high
Avatar
Agencies

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Isa’s request for live-streaming of proceedings in review petitions rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday a petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking a live coverage of proceedings in a set...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP says sent its resignations to PDM chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) submitted its resignations to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday, a day after a meeting of the party's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 death toll hits 10-month high

ISLAMABAD: The country on Tuesday registered 118 deaths from coronavirus-related complications, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, this highest since June last. Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP militant killed in S Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist during an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement...
Read more
HEADLINES

3 killed, scores arrested in clashes between police, TLP

LAHORE: At least two protestors and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and police in Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ruet to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet in Peshawar today to sight the moon and announce the beginning of the month of Ramadan. The meeting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 death toll hits 10-month high

ISLAMABAD: The country on Tuesday registered 118 deaths from coronavirus-related complications, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, this highest since June last. Pakistan...

PHC grants bail to activist

TTP militant killed in S Waziristan: ISPR

3 killed, scores arrested in clashes between police, TLP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.