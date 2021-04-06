World

Indian states seek widening of vaccinations as second surge overtakes first wave

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Many Indian state leaders have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up vaccinations to most of the country’s hundreds of millions of adults, following a second surge in infections that has eclipsed the first wave.

India breached the grim milestone of 100,000 daily infections for the first time on Monday, and cases are likely to stay high again when fresh figures are released later on Tuesday.

The country, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, this month expanded its vaccination programme to include everyone above the age of 45. So far it has vaccinated only about 1 in 25 people, compared with nearly 1 in 2 in the United Kingdom and 1 in 3 in the United States.

“If a larger number of the young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today,” Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of India’s worst-affected Maharashtra state, wrote in a letter to Modi late on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other states have also asked for faster and wider vaccinations, with some flagging tightness in vaccine supplies even for the prioritised groups.

The federal government has said it will widen the vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, and that vaccine supplies are being stepped up.

With 12.6 million cases, India is the worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. Deaths have gone past the 165,000 mark.

The country’s daily infections have risen many fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.

India has recorded the most number of infections in the past week anywhere in the world. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in the second surge, some epidemiologists say.

Previous articleOn-campus classes for grades 1-8 to remain suspended in Covid-19 hotspots
Next articleUS expects ‘difficult’ Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

US expects ‘difficult’ Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday it expected indirect talks with Iran about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal...
Read more
World

More than 1,800 break out of Nigerian prison: BBC

LONDON: More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the...
Read more
World

Saudi to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to perform Umrah, starting from Ramazan

RIYADH: Saudi authorities said on Monday only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of...
Read more
World

Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26

DHAKA: A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital...
Read more
World

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah says he will disobey army orders, won’t keep silent

AMMAN: Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamzah, in a voice recording released on Monday, said that he would disobey orders by the army not to communicate...
Read more
World

India’s daily virus cases breach 100,000, politicians still hold huge rallies

NEW DELHI: India reported a record rise in Covid-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

More than 1,800 break out of Nigerian prison: BBC

LONDON: More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the...

Epaper – April 6 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 6 KHI 2021

Epaper – April 6 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.