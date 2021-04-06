Top Headlines

US expects ‘difficult’ Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday it expected indirect talks with Iran about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult, adding it did not foresee any early breakthrough.

Iran and the United States said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna Tuesday (today) as part of a wider effort to revive the nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions and State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at his daily briefing on Monday that the United States did not expect any “at present” but remained open to the possibility.

“We don’t underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead,” Price said. “These are early days. We don’t anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough as these discussions, we fully expect, will be difficult.”

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the US delegation to the talks, he added.

Under the 2015 deal struck by Iran and six major powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States — the US and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran denies.

President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact’s nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

Previous articleIndian states seek widening of vaccinations as second surge overtakes first wave
Next articleRussian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today
Avatar
Agencies

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Russian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to discuss ways to "further broaden and deepen...
Read more
World

Indian states seek widening of vaccinations as second surge overtakes first wave

NEW DELHI: Many Indian state leaders have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up vaccinations to most of the country’s hundreds of millions...
Read more
NATIONAL

On-campus classes for grades 1-8 to remain suspended in Covid-19 hotspots

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to keep in-person classes for students in grades one to...
Read more
World

More than 1,800 break out of Nigerian prison: BBC

LONDON: More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the...
Read more
World

Saudi to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to perform Umrah, starting from Ramazan

RIYADH: Saudi authorities said on Monday only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of...
Read more
World

Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26

DHAKA: A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

More than 1,800 break out of Nigerian prison: BBC

LONDON: More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the...

Epaper – April 6 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 6 KHI 2021

Epaper – April 6 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.