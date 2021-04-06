Pakistan-Russia ties taking new turn in fields of trade, defence: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia are taking a new turn and improving in the fields of economy, trade and defence.

In a video message on Tuesday about the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister said that both the countries desire promoting cooperation in the region.

He said that the visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan after nine years reflects a “new and positive dimension” of bilateral relations. “Russia is the most important country in this region, no one can deny its strategic significance and value. The visit clearly indicates that Pakistan’s ties with Russia are taking a new turn,” he further said.

Qureshi said that both the countries want to take forward the North South Gas pipeline project. He said that discussions will be held with the Russian counterpart on promotion of trade. He recalled that during the flour crisis in Pakistan, Russia ensured the supply of wheat to help stabilise the price of the commodity.

He said that Pakistan would welcome if Russia makes an investment for the revival of Pakistan Steels Mills (PSM) or other projects. The PSM was set up with the technical and financial help of Russia and now its role in the revival of the entity could open up several opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said that the two countries are playing their role in the Afghan peace process. The Russian foreign minister can persuade India to play a positive role in bringing peace to Afghanistan, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and Russia are ready to cooperate with each other as their bilateral relations have improved with time. He said that Russia is an important country in the region and expressed confidence that the talks would yield good results in fortifying bilateral ties.

He said that the Russian foreign minister would meet Prime Minister Imran and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa would also participate in delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In recent years, Pakistan and Russia have strived to improve relations in response to the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and the United States. Though the Moscow-Islamabad rapprochement is in its infancy, a slew of energy deals and growing military cooperation promise to spark life into the Russia-Pakistan relationship that had been for many decades.

Earlier last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the greetings to Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day. In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan wrote, “Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.”.