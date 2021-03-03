Opinion

Unemployment

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Unemployment is one of the most horrifying issues which hampers the development and advancement of a country. Unemployment is very common and a critical issue in the country where more than 2 million people remain unemployed in every year. A larger number of people can be seen who have degrees and abilities still remain jobless. But now covid-19 pandemic has caused countless problems to the world. It has downed the economy of every country through out the world. It has increased unemployment in every country but in Pakistan, where it has added a large number to unemployment. Now a large number of people who are unemployed can be found in Pakistan. So the unemployed people will face multiple problems if the authorities do not pay attention to the prevention of this issue.

Sameer Aslam

- Advertisement -

Awaran

Previous articleSenate elections
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Senate elections

The decision of the Supreme Court in favor of constitutional supremacy in the conduct of Senate elections is a welcome relief for Rule of...
Read more
Letters

Remembering Ejaz Durrani

Acclaimed Film Actor and ex-husband of Melody Queen Madam Noorjahan Ejaz Durrani Passed Away in Lahore early Monday Morning after a prolonged illness at...
Read more
Letters

PM campaigning

Prime Minister Imran Khan continued meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on second day Tuesday here at the Parliament House ahead of...
Read more
Letters

Murad on the offensive

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the opposition was once again exposed by opposing open ballot for Senate elections...
Read more
Letters

Kashoggi’s murder

Jamal Kashoggi was a saudi Arabian author,columnist for the washingtan post who was assassinated at the saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 october 2018...
Read more
Letters

Opposition controversy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the opposition intentionally wanted to make Senate elections disputed. “The opposition knew...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan among world’s most sought-after tourist destinations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years. Pakistan has topped several international travel lists such as...

Army team spirit competition underway in Pabbi

Covid-19 vaccination a must for 2021 Hajj: Saudi ministry

National Covid death toll crosses 13,000 mark

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.