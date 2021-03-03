Unemployment is one of the most horrifying issues which hampers the development and advancement of a country. Unemployment is very common and a critical issue in the country where more than 2 million people remain unemployed in every year. A larger number of people can be seen who have degrees and abilities still remain jobless. But now covid-19 pandemic has caused countless problems to the world. It has downed the economy of every country through out the world. It has increased unemployment in every country but in Pakistan, where it has added a large number to unemployment. Now a large number of people who are unemployed can be found in Pakistan. So the unemployed people will face multiple problems if the authorities do not pay attention to the prevention of this issue.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran