Horse trading in politics refer to vote trading.Recently a video was leaked and viraled of our respected politicians where they are selling votes in election commission office.It is of shamefully to say that our political leaders are corrupt.The main reason of retardation of the country is these evil leaders.Sultan khan who is the mininter of law resingned because he could be seen clearly in the video.Publoc can’t distinguish even who is the honest politician in Pakistan.Though when we believe on a leader,they become the theif.We cannot believe them anymore.When prime minister Imran khan came to the power he clearly told the public that the political leaders are fraudulent and they just looted pakistan.we want the removal of the corrupt politicians from the country.

Erum Asadullah

Turbat

