TikTok’s impact

By Editor's Mail
Sir, I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities through the columns of your esteemed newspaper towards an extremely vital problem of misuse of Tiktok on teens. Since the app boasts an endless stream of materials students are more likely to spend a long time in the app and might even become addicted. Some made dangerous videos and challenges to get more likes and followers. Recently, a young man was hit and killed by train while being filmed walking along the tracks for a stunt. The app causes nuisance, wastage of time, harassment tool and contains inadequate content. As the age limit to access this app is low so most people lie about it. The surging fame of the app among young girls exposes them to disturbing comments and potential abuse, while serving as a hunting place for sexual predators. The concerned authorities are therefore requested to look into the matter and take suitable steps to solve this problem.
Amna Akhlaq
Lahore

Previous articlePassport Blues
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

