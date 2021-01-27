CITY

Health secy directed to provide medical reports to Shahbaz

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the Punjab health secretary to provide medical reports to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Judge Jawadul Hassan issued a written verdict on Sharif’s petition seeking the formation of a medical board.

According to the decision, Sharif’s personal doctors Professor Dr Arif Khan, Dr Aqeel Bari and Dr Tahir Nasar have been included in the medical board.

Sharif’s plea said he is suffering from a brain tumor and cancer due to which he needs his medical reports.

The court cannot ignore the appeal as per law, the judge stated.

Earlier, during the hearing in the money laundering case, Sharif submitted an appreciation letter of the Chinese counsel general in the court on which a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor raised objections.

Previous articleMalaysian court releases PIA plane grounded over lease dispute
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Malaysian court releases PIA plane grounded over lease dispute

ISLAMABAD: A Malaysian court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that was held in capital Kuala Lumpur...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC issues notice to NAB chief in Zardari’s petition for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday served a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal in a petition filed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan. The specialised...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdles in the way of the proposed long march of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against hundreds of students on charges of vandalism and arson during a protest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict and realising the sustainable development...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdles in the way of the proposed long march of the...

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

China, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.