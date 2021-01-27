Health secy directed to provide medical reports to Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the Punjab health secretary to provide medical reports to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Judge Jawadul Hassan issued a written verdict on Sharif’s petition seeking the formation of a medical board.

According to the decision, Sharif’s personal doctors Professor Dr Arif Khan, Dr Aqeel Bari and Dr Tahir Nasar have been included in the medical board.

Sharif’s plea said he is suffering from a brain tumor and cancer due to which he needs his medical reports.

The court cannot ignore the appeal as per law, the judge stated.

Earlier, during the hearing in the money laundering case, Sharif submitted an appreciation letter of the Chinese counsel general in the court on which a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor raised objections.