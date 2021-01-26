HEADLINES

PM to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Saifullah Niazi called on the premier in Islamabad for a detailed meeting wherein the premier announced to visit Kotli

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a public rally in Kotli on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5).

According to a statement issued from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter, PM Imran met his party’s chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and former premier of AJK, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The PTI’s statement said that Barrister Chaudhry, who is also the president of the party’s AJK chapter, and Niazi called on the premier in Islamabad for a detailed meeting wherein the premier announced to visit Kotli, a town near Line of Control (LoC) on February 5 and will address a gathering.

