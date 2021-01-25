World

10 China gold miners confirmed dead after others rescued; one still missing

By Agencies

SHANGHAI: Rescuers searching for the remaining workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine after Sunday’s dramatic extraction of 11 survivors found nine bodies, a local official said on Monday, taking the death toll to 10, with one miner still missing.

A total of 22 miners working about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region in China’s coastal Shandong province, on January 10.

Eleven were pulled out alive on Sunday after two weeks underground, including one in a very weak condition whom rescue teams had been unable to send supplies to.

Yantai Mayor Chen Fei said rescuers kept searching from Sunday to Monday afternoon and found the bodies of nine miners, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

That means a total of 10 miners are confirmed to have died, following the earlier death in the mine of one worker who had lapsed into a coma, and their remains have been lifted to the surface, Chen said, adding that one miner was still missing.

The search is difficult and water levels are high, but as long as the missing worker has not been found the work will not stop, the CCTV report added.

SUNDAY SALVATION

The 11 miners freed on Sunday were rescued much earlier than expected after it emerged that steel pipes in a blocked mine shaft had prevented debris from falling lower, according to state media.

The air ventilation shaft, which was the most feasible way to bring up the workers, had been cleared to a depth of 368 metres (1,207 feet), Xiao Wenru, chief engineer for the mine rescue, told the Xinhua news agency on Monday.

“It is at this location we discovered that there were some steel pipes supporting the blockage […] there is almost no blockage under the steel pipes,” said Xiao.

Xiao told Xinhua on Sunday there had been a breakthrough in rescue efforts after clearing some blockages and finding the “cavities underneath”.

The 11 miners were mostly in good condition. Officials had earlier said they may have to wait another 15 days before they could be rescued due to a blockage along their intended escape route.

China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest. The country recorded 573 mine-related deaths in 2020, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

Previous articleKashmiris to mark India’s Republic Day as Black Day
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Israel opens embassy in UAE: foreign ministry

JERUSALEM: Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday, its foreign ministry said, in a historic move four months after the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have brawled again on their contested border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said...
Read more
World

China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus

TAIPEI: Chinese state media have played up questions about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and whether it could be lethal to the very old. A government...
Read more
World

From factory to faraway village: behind India’s mammoth vaccination drive

KORAPUT: Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet...
Read more
World

Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for Covid-19

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico’s president, who...
Read more
World

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

WASHINGTON: Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? Health officials say both doses should be of the same vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccines rolling out in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Israel opens embassy in UAE: foreign ministry

JERUSALEM: Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday, its foreign ministry said, in a historic move four months after the...

Conflicting narratives hint at division in PDM ranks: Faraz

Govt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules

Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.