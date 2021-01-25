HEADLINES

FM Qureshi says no Pakistani diplomat will partake in India’s Republic Day

Foreign minister says India is now moving towards a Hindutva regime and can no longer place a secular face in front of the global community

By News Desk
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ahead of the Republic Day ceremonies in India, has stated that no Pakistan diplomat would participate in the commemorations.

Speaking to media persons in Multan, the foreign minister maintained that no minority is safe within India, placing a particular emphasis on the people of Kashmir.

He added that India is now moving towards a Hindutva regime and can no longer place a secular face in front of the global community.

Separately, while addressing a presser in the federal capital, Qureshi said that Pakistan took practical measures to help the world realise that the country wants peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted that the differences between the leadership directions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz were quite evident.

He added that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could not agree on how to lead the movement.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is bent upon holding a long march [against the government], whereas Bilawal Bhutto wants to head to the assemblies as he feels that his politics of protest has failed to impress the masses,” the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said.

“The disputes within the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stand exposed as it is an unnatural and temporary alliance,” he maintained, adding that the PTI and its allies would defeat the no-confidence motion in a parliamentary way.

A day earlier, Qureshi had taken a shot against the PPP chairman and said that as Bilawal had proposed a no-confidence motion against the premier, Bilawal has accepted Imran Khan has the elected prime minister.

“Now it is clear from this, Bilawal when you say you will bring a no-confidence motion, it means you have constitutionally accepted Imran Khan as prime minister,” the foreign minister had said, adding that the PTI government and its allies were confident that they are “in a position to confront and defeat it in a constitutional and parliamentary manner.”

“He should now start calling Imran Khan an elected prime minister and not selected,” he had said.

The foreign minister had questioned the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s anti-Israel rallies and had said that since Islamabad has made it clear it would not recognise Tel Aviv until the Palestine conflict is resolved, there is no point in holding those demonstrations.

“They [the opposition parties] will scatter and you are seeing that has [already] started.”

