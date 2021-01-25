NATIONAL

Kashmiris to mark India’s Republic Day as Black Day

The call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

By INP

MUZAFFARABAD: The people of Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world will observe India’s Republic Day on Tuesday (tomorrow) as Black Day to remind the international community not to buy New Delhi’s false propaganda of being the largest democracy in view of its treatment of oppressed people of the occupied region and her own citizens from minority communities.

The call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The day will be marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, protests and demonstrations in important world capitals.

Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day every year to mark strong indignation and protest against the prolonged subjugation of the occupied region and to protest and apprise the world of the gross rights violations and custodial killings of the Muslims.

The pro-freedom groups say the Indian government’s celebration of Republic Day is hypocritical as it continues to impose a curfew and communications blackout in the occupied territory to suppress dissent.

The observance of the day is also aimed at apprising the international community of the hostile attitude of India, denying the people of Kashmir their legitimate, UN-acknowledged right to self-determination and running from all international forums.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all 10 districts.

A major rally to observe Black Day will be held in Muzaffarabad. Leaders from various political parties including those in the AJK Parliament will lead the rally.

The protests will also reaffirm solidarity with the pro-freedom people of the held region.

The rallies are organised by various social, political and public organisations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students, women and social and political workers.

In Mirpur, a meeting will be held at Shaheed chowk, organisers said. It will be followed by a procession, they added.

“The city’s elders from all segments of the civil society will highlight the importance of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute,” they further said.

