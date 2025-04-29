Ben Affleck Opens Up About the Moment He Saw His Father Cry for the First Time

Ben Affleck has revealed the powerful moment when he saw his father, Timothy Byers Affleck, cry for the first and only time in his life. In a candid conversation while picking up The Elephant Man from Criterion Closet, Affleck reflected on the emotional impact the film had on his father.

Affleck explained that watching the 1980 biographical film, which tells the heartbreaking story of Joseph Merrick, a severely deformed man, led to the rare sight of his father in tears. “It’s the first and only time I ever saw my father cry,” he shared. The movie, starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, explores what it means to be human, a theme that deeply resonated with his father. “It’s heartbreaking and beautiful,” Ben said, reflecting on the emotional depth of the film.

The moment, which left a lasting impression on the actor, became a significant personal memory for him. He added, “And… it’s tied to a very personal memory for me. That’s probably a good note to end on. A tremendous amount of respect for what that takes and what that means.”

Ben has spoken before about his admiration for his father, particularly after Timothy celebrated nearly three decades of sobriety. In a previous interview with People, he praised his father’s perseverance and resilience. “Part of being an adult is learning that your parents are just people. They’re not perfect. They were just doing their best,” Ben said, emphasizing the importance of understanding that parents, like anyone else, have their flaws and challenges.

Ben Affleck and Timothy Affleck – Photo: Splash News

Timothy and Christopher Anne Boldt, Ben’s parents, divorced in 1984 when Ben was just 12 years old. Ben and his brother, actor Casey Affleck, have since navigated their relationship with their father, coming to appreciate the complexities of family dynamics as they grew older.