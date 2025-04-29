NATIONAL

EOBI Announces Major Pension Increase Benefiting Pensioners Nationwide

By Web Desk

The Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has unveiled a significant pension increase, marking a positive step for pensioners across Pakistan. Effective January 1, 2025, the minimum pension will increase from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500, while pensions above Rs10,000 will also see a 15% hike.

This decision was made following a review meeting on Monday, chaired by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Salik Hussain. During the meeting, EOBI’s performance for the fiscal year 2024-25 was evaluated, revealing a remarkable 40% increase in the institution’s revenue, which reached Rs 116 billion, compared to the previous year.

The briefing also outlined future plans, including expanding EOBI’s coverage to institutions with fewer than 10 employees, ensuring that more workers can benefit from pension schemes. In addition, the government has decided to extend EOBI coverage to various sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, finance, and legal institutions, further broadening the scope of social security in the country.

The formal announcement of this pension increase will coincide with Labor Day on May 1, 2025, providing a timely and much-needed boost to pensioners and reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to improving social welfare.

Previous article
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 29th April, 2025
Next article
Ben Affleck Opens Up About the Moment He Saw His Father Cry for the First Time
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Couple remanded in child’s murder case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate remanded a woman and her husband to police custody until April 30 in connection with the alleged torture and death...

One dead during gas theft attempt near Malir river

Protest erupts over cancellation of train stop at jungshahi

Protest rally demands recovery of missing bheel girl

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.