Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Exciting News On Their Wedding Anniversary

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared exciting news on their 14th wedding anniversary, revealing that their Royal Foundation is providing grants to support community initiatives on the Isle of Mull. The funding will help enhance two important community spaces, benefiting thousands of residents with improved facilities and opportunities that promote health and wellbeing.

The first recipient of the Community Impact Programme is Aros Hall in Tobermory. The ‘Rainydays’ play area will be transformed into a soft play zone, offering more interactive activities for parents and children. The Co-op, as part of the Foundation’s Business Taskforce, will contribute to the funding for the new play equipment. Local charity Home-Start Lorn, which works to support parents and caregivers in building strong bonds with their children, will also utilize the space. During their visit on Tuesday, William and Kate will meet with the Home-Start team to learn about how they’re applying the Shaping Us Framework, a project launched earlier this year by the Princess to highlight the importance of early childhood social and emotional development.

The second grant will benefit Pennyghael Community Hall, where the Royal Foundation will fund essential roof repairs and the renovation of indoor communal spaces to ensure the building remains functional for generations. Banjo Beale, an interior designer from Mull and the host of BBC’s Designing the Hebrides, has volunteered his time and expertise to help create special spaces that reflect the island’s unique culture and coastal beauty. The newly co-designed spaces will be a community effort, bringing together local residents to bring the hall to life.

Additionally, The LEGO Group will provide play equipment for both community halls, enabling younger children to engage in creative play and hands-on learning.

The couple’s first day in Scotland coincides with their 14th wedding anniversary. After completing their engagements, they will spend the night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull, a place where their relationship first began to blossom over 20 years ago when they were students at the University of St Andrews. Their romance grew during their years together, and William proposed to Kate during a private holiday in Kenya in 2010. The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Now parents to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, who turns 10 on May 2, and Prince Louis, 7, William and Kate’s visit to Mull reflects both their royal duties and personal connections to the place where their love story began.