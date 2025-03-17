FIA arrests PTI activist for alleged anti-state propaganda after Jaffar Express attack

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended a suspect from Banigala, Islamabad, for allegedly running an anti-state campaign on social media in the aftermath of the Jaffar Express terror attack.

The accused, identified as Haider Saeed, was later presented before a local court, which granted a three-day physical remand for further investigation.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect was actively engaged in spreading negative propaganda against state institutions through his social media platforms. He is also accused of promoting and glorifying banned outfits, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), following the deadly assault on the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express.

The train, carrying 440 passengers, came under attack last week in the Bolan region of Balochistan. Militants affiliated with the banned BLA opened fire on the train, held passengers hostage, and engaged in a standoff with security forces.

The two-day operation resulted in the elimination of 33 terrorists. However, 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, were martyred during the attack. The final rescue phase concluded without further harm to any hostages.

In connection with the incident, the FIA launched an inquiry into social media campaigns allegedly aimed at spreading misinformation and inciting unrest.

During the raid in Banigala, authorities seized Haider Saeed’s digital devices, which, according to officials, contain evidence of his involvement in the online dissemination of inflammatory content.

An FIR registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing accuses Saeed of circulating false, misleading information and glorifying the BLA, with the intent to create fear and panic. The document states that such actions serve to incite insurgency and damage the country’s integrity.

Officials further revealed that Haider Saeed was an active supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with a YouTube channel and other social media accounts promoting the party’s narrative since late 2022.

PTI’s official X (formerly Twitter) account also confirmed his affiliation, describing him as a dedicated activist and alleging that law enforcement raided his residence without justification.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari condemned PTI’s alleged role in fueling an anti-state narrative. She criticized the party for what she described as a “poisonous campaign” against the country’s security institutions at a time when national unity was needed the most.

Speaking at a press conference, Bokhari also pointed to similarities between PTI’s narrative and that of Indian media, accusing both of exploiting the situation to portray Pakistan as a failed state.

She further criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his stance on Afghan refugees, alleging that he prioritizes their concerns over addressing the province’s security challenges.

The FIA has vowed to continue its crackdown on elements involved in propagating content deemed harmful to national security.