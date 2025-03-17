PTI decides to attend Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed its decision to participate in the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting.

According to sources, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar and several senior leaders presented arguments in favour of attending the session. However, Junaid Akbar called for consultation with the PTI founder Imran Khan.

PTI has submitted a list of 14 names to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The list includes Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Amer Dogar, Sanaullah Masti Khel, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Humayun Muhammad and Senator Aun Abbas Bappi.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an in-camera session of the committee for today (Tuesday), during which the military leadership will brief on the current national security situation.

The meeting will be held in the National Assembly Hall and is expected to include parliamentary leaders of all major political parties, their designated representatives and relevant cabinet members.