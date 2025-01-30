King Charles has come under fire for his decision to rename the Royal Navy’s HMS Agincourt to HMS Achilles, a move that has sparked backlash and raised concerns about his well-being amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The renaming, reportedly done to avoid offending the French, was previously rejected by the last government as “woke nonsense.” However, the issue was revived under the new Labour administration, with the King approving the change. This decision has led to speculation about his mental state, particularly given the ongoing royal family tensions involving Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

A royal insider told Radar Online, “The name change is a woke move, and that’s not very Charles. There are real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles.” They added, “He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this.”

Despite the controversy, the Royal Navy defended the decision in an official statement: “We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought. The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called ‘Achilles’—a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.” The Navy further noted that HMS Achilles had received battle honors during World War II, and the renaming was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging Committee before being approved by the King.

As King Charles continues his cancer treatment, critics argue that he should be focusing on his health rather than getting involved in politically sensitive issues. However, supporters insist that his decision aligns with historical precedent and reflects his role as monarch. The controversy adds yet another layer to the challenges facing the royal family during his reign.