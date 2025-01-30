No Survivors Expected in American Airlines, Black Hawk Helicopter Crash: Authorities

Authorities have confirmed that no survivors are expected from the devastating midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly announced the shift from a “search and rescue” to a “recovery” operation. “At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident,” Donnelly stated. “We have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter.”

The crash involved an American Airlines PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, as well as a U.S. Army Sikorsky H-60 helicopter with three soldiers on board. The FAA confirmed that the collision occurred while both aircraft were on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time.

Among the passengers were world champion figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova, 52, and Vadim Naumov, 55, who were well known for training young athletes. U.S. Figure Skating also confirmed that several members of its national team were on board, returning from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” the organization said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that conditions were clear at the time of the accident and that it was not uncommon for both military and commercial aircraft to operate in the same airspace near Reagan National. Investigations by the FAA and NTSB are underway, while Reagan National Airport remains closed until at least 11 a.m. ET on Jan. 30.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed condolences in a video statement, saying, “This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones.”

As authorities continue recovery efforts and launch a full investigation, the aviation industry and the nation mourn the lives lost in this tragic accident.