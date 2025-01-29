President assents to PECA amend bill amid widespread outcry

ISLAMABAD: Amid raging controversy and widespread outcry, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday gave assent to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 (PECA).

In addition to the PECA bill, President Zardari also signed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025, a significant move towards enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Furthermore, the President also assented to the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill 2025, which seeks to strengthen the commission’s role in advocating for women’s rights and empowerment.

The signing of the PECA amendment bill comes after political discussions, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman raising concerns over the legislation.

Earlier, President Zardari had delayed signing the bill until consultations with journalists and relevant stakeholders took place.

The amended PECA Act was approved by the National Assembly and the Senate before being sent to the President’s office for final approval, which has now been granted.

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) raised concerns about the amended bill, stating that it was unaware of the lack of consultation on the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 (PECA) bill, which it had supported in both houses.

On Tuesday talking to journalists in Islamabad, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said that they were told that all stakeholders would be taken on board, “which as one can see did not happen”. She assured the journalists of her party’s support in backing any amendments to this law proposed by media bodies.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also voiced the same concerns as Sherry, stating that it would have been better for this legislation if journalists’ organizations had been consulted to forge a consensus.

Meanwhile, the joint action committee of media bodies staged a protest demonstration in front of the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday in response to an appeal from the Pakistan Federation of Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against a recent amendment in the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Representatives from various media organisations, civil society groups, trade unions, lawyers’ groups and teachers joined and supported the protest.

The PECA, a law enacted in 2016, was passed by lower and upper houses, aimed at addressing cybercrime and regulating electronic communication in Pakistan. It was meant to combat online offences such as hacking, data theft, and cyberbullying. Many journalists and media organisations have raised concerns regarding its implications on press freedom and freedom of expression.

“The government has to learn the lessons as it was earlier used against the same party, which had passed the law in a haste,” commented Mazhar Abbas, a senior member of PFUJ.

What is PECA?

The Pakistani government is strengthening the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) with new amendments to tackle fake news and unlawful online content. The proposed Electronic Crimes Prevention (Amendment) Act 2025 introduces severe penalties, including up to three years in prison and fines of Rs2 million for spreading disinformation.

A key provision is the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) tasked with regulating social media platforms and removing unlawful content.

The DRPA will have powers to investigate complaints, remove content, and enforce digital ethics. The amendments also redefine social media platforms and mandate compliance from social media companies, which may require registering and appointing local representatives.

While supporters believe the amendments are essential to combat fake news and hate speech, critics warn of potential censorship and misuse.