Gandapur rebuts ‘propaganda’ over proposed amends to Mines and Minerals Act

KP’s CM asserts amends are part of a broader reform strategy to elevate minerals sector

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Tuesday strongly rebutted the “rumors and misconceptions” regarding the proposed amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act, terming them as baseless propaganda.

In a video statement, the Chief Minister clarified that no provincial authority/power is being handed over to any entity through these amendments.

“The powers of the province cannot and will not be surrendered,” he asserted, adding that such claims are false, fabricated, and appear to be motivated by personal vendettas.

CM Gandapur stated that his government is introducing reforms in the minerals sector, and unfortunately, vested interest are attempting to misrepresent these reforms for their own benefit. The KP CM highlighted that through improved policies and reforms, his administration has significantly increased provincial revenues from the minerals sector. “For the first time in 76 years, we successfully auctioned four placer gold mining sites through a transparent process, generating Rs5 billion for the province,” he said. “Previous governments failed to curb the illegal mining that persisted at these sites for decades.”

He said that the revenue earned from these four sites alone surpassed the total annual earnings of the Minerals Department in past years. CM Gandapur emphasized that his government is committed to boosting the province’s financial self-sufficiency through continued reforms and tougher regulations against illegal mining activities.

Under the proposed legal framework, equipment used in illegal mining operations will be confiscated by the government.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that special attention was being focused on value addition of the province’s valuable minerals, adding that exporting raw minerals neither benefits industry or creates jobs, nor does it increase revenue.

To encourage local investment and value addition, the provincial government plans to extend lease periods for investors who set up value addition facilities within the province.

Conversely, leaseholders who delay the start of mining operations after acquiring leases will face shortened deadlines, discouraging speculative holding of mineral rights that results in provincial losses.

CM Gandapur also addressed the structural reforms, noting that decision-making on mining leases—previously concentrated in the hands of a single official, the Director General—will now be transferred to a multi-member committee composed of officials from relevant provincial departments, ensuring greater transparency.

He reaffirmed that these amendments are part of a broader reform strategy aimed at elevating the minerals sector and reiterated that allegations of transferring control over provincial resources are nothing but mere propaganda. “The people of this province gave us a mandate to defend their rights,” he said. “From NFC shares to Net Hydel profits, merged district funds, and tobacco cess, we are fighting for every legal and constitutional right of this province.” He appealed to the public not to fall prey to misinformation campaigns. “This is our land, and we will not compromise on its interests or allow interference in our authority,” he declared.

Concluding his remarks, the KP CM urged critics to engage in informed debate. “If someone has concerns, they are welcome to discuss them with the relevant records. These proposed amendments have only been introduced in the assembly and will be debated thoroughly by both the government and opposition. Constructive suggestions for improvement will be welcomed.”