FIA DG, KP IG Police face the music for ‘poor performance’

KP IGP Akhtar Hayat among strong candidates for post of DG FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir from his post over unsatisfactory performance while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat was also removed.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating that Jahangir has been made OSD following approval from the premier.

The decision was taken in line with directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had expressed resentment for reportedly not presenting a detailed report on Greece boat incident, which had claimed lives of several Pakistani nationals.

The premier has directed to appoint an experienced officer from police service as new DG FIA.

The Establishment Division has shortlisted officers for the vacant post of DG FIA.

His removal comes amid growing concerns over human trafficking, with sources linking the decision to the FIA’s slow response to migrant boat tragedies.

Multiple deadly migrant incidents in recent months have taken place, including the capsizing of a boat off the Moroccan coast earlier this month, which killed at least 50 people, most of them Pakistanis.

The FIA has faced criticism over its handling of such cases, with reports suggesting the prime minister approved Jehangir’s dismissal due to the slow pace of investigations.

Meanwhile, the government has also removed KP police chief Akhtar Hayat, appointing Zulfiqar Hameed in his place.

Officials cited the deteriorating security situation in the province, particularly rising violence in Kurram and law enforcement’s failure to maintain order.

Hayat had also instructed police officers in November 2024 to refrain from participating in political activities amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests.

His removal follows months of centre’s criticism of the KP’s handling of law and order.

The Establishment Division has issued a formal notification, confirming Hameed’s appointment as KP IG has been issued.

Meanwhile, official sources said two 21-grade-officers namely, Sohail Habib Tajik and Akhtar Hayat Gandapur are strong candidates to occupy the DG FIA office.

Sohail Habib Tajik is currently discharging his duties as additional secretary home, while Akhtar Hayat has been asked to report at Establishment Division after his removal as KP IGP.