Chinese premier calls on China, EU to maintain free, open trade

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging the two sides to maintain free and open trade.

Noting both China and the EU are advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization, and staunch defenders and supporters of the WTO, Premier Li said the two sides should strengthen communication and coordination, expand mutual openness, safeguard free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global industrial and supply chains, injecting more stability and certainty into both sides’ and the world economy.

The Chinese premier pointed out that recently, the U.S., under various pretexts, has announced the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs on all trade partners, including China and the EU – a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying.

Li said that China has taken resolute measures not only to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests, but also to defend the rules of international trade and justice.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Li said China is willing to enhance political mutual trust with the European side, expand practical cooperation, insist on resolving their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and promote the continuous development of China-EU relations.

He called for promoting the holding of a new round of China-EU high-level dialogue in the strategic, economic and trade, green, and digital sectors as soon as possible.

Li also voiced China’s confidence in maintaining the sustained and healthy development of its economy, saying China’s macro policies this year have fully taken into account various uncertainties, and the country also has sufficient reserve policy tools, which are fully capable of hedging against unfavorable external influences.

China will continue to unswervingly expand its opening up, strengthen cooperation with the rest of the world and share development opportunities, he added.

Von der Leyen said that the EU has always attached great importance to its relations with China.

It is crucial for Europe and China to maintain continuity and stability amid current situation, she said.

The EU is looking forward to holding a new round of meetings between European and Chinese leaders at an appropriate time and to jointly celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and China, von der Leyen added.

She warned that the imposition of additional U.S. tariffs has seriously impacted international trade, sparking serious repercussions on Europe, China and vulnerable countries.

Von der Leyen called on Europe and China to be committed to safeguarding a fair and free multilateral trading system centered on the WTO, and to maintaining the healthy and stable development of global economic and trade relations, which is in the common interest of both sides and the world.