Pakistan kicks off second phase of Hajj training, emphasizes respect for Saudi laws

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched the second phase of mandatory Hajj training for pilgrims on Tuesday, with Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf urging pilgrims to respect Saudi laws and serve as ambassadors of Pakistan during their stay. The training session was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and aims to prepare pilgrims for the annual pilgrimage.

Speaking at the workshop, Yousaf highlighted the significance of adhering to local regulations in Saudi Arabia. “Hajj pilgrims represent Pakistan abroad; their conduct should reflect the country’s respect and dignity,” he said, stressing the need to avoid any actions that could tarnish Pakistan’s reputation.

The minister commended Saudi Arabia for its exemplary arrangements for pilgrims, referring to the Kingdom as a “brotherly country.” He assured that Pakistani authorities had thoroughly reviewed the Hajj facilities and arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims.

This year, around 90,000 Pakistanis are expected to participate in the government-sponsored Hajj program. Saudi Arabia has set a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan, with 50% of the slots allocated for government arrangements and the remainder for private organizations.

Yousaf also confirmed that Pakistani pilgrims would undergo mandatory vaccinations on April 20. These vaccinations are in line with Saudi health regulations, including the meningitis vaccine, and are intended to safeguard public health during the pilgrimage. Pilgrims traveling from regions affected by yellow fever or polio must also present immunization certificates.

The minister emphasized the importance of these health precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among the millions of people attending the pilgrimage.