Changpeng Zhao meets Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to advance Pakistan’s digital frontier

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO and founder of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saqib, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Zhao’s appointment as strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council, calling it a significant step toward establishing Pakistan as a regional hub for Web 3.0 and digital finance.

The meeting included discussions on expanding the country’s digital economy and adopting innovative technologies for national progress. Zhao praised Nawaz Sharif’s vision for promoting emerging technologies and expressed admiration for his efforts during his tenure as prime minister.

The two sides agreed on empowering the youth through digital asset training and future technologies. Zhao also highlighted the potential of blockchain technology and global entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said, “Meeting visionary individuals like Mr Zhao opens new pathways for development and opportunity. Pakistan is ready to be a partner in innovative transformation and must embrace fast-evolving technologies of the modern era.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif added, “We are training our youth with IT skills to prepare them for the global digital marketplace. Punjab is fully committed to adopting future technologies, with a special focus on knowledge-based innovation and enterprise.”

The Punjab CM reiterated that the provincial government is committed to laying the foundation for a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Zhao thanked Nawaz Sharif for his warm hospitality and praised the talent of Pakistani youth in the digital sciences.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat, where he was given a detailed briefing by the Walled City Authority. He was informed about 12 heritage restoration projects in Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif directed the complete restoration of historical buildings and ordered the removal of encroachments from key heritage sites.

CM Meets SOS Children’s Villages Int’l President

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz met with SOS Children’s Villages International President Dereje Wardofa to discuss how to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the protection, education, mental and physical development of orphans and helpless children.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM and Dereje Wardofa agreed to the promotion and improvement of SOS model in Punjab. CM Maryam paid tribute to the social services of SOS Villages in becoming a support for the helpless and abandoned children in the province.

The chief minister appreciated the contribution of SOS Villages in guiding youth to the path of independence through SOS Schools’ quality education and Youth Home. “State is responsible for taking care of every child, and the Punjab government is fulfilling its responsibilities with a spirit of a mother,” she said.

SOS Villages President Dereje Wardofa lauds Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of social service and her childcare policy based on love for children. “CM Maryam Nawaz’s childcare policies are a message of hope for children from all walks of life,” the president.