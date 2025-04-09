‘Trillions of dollars’ mineral deposits can enable Pakistan say goodbye to institutions like IMF: PM Shehbaz

We will not allow raw materials to be shipped out of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Urges federal and provincial governments, institutions and the military to work together

PMIF25 marks major effort by govt to attract FDI into the country’s mineral and mining sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that if Pakistan managed to harvest its “trillions of dollars” mineral reserves, it could say goodbye to global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We have to make sure that whatever permissions to potential investors in future … we will not allow raw materials to be shipped out of Pakistan”, PM Shehbaz Sharif declared while addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 opened on Tuesday at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, marking a major effort by the government to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country’s mineral and mining sector.

The two-day forum was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who in his opening address said Pakistan is strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, backed by its “unparalleled geological wealth.”

The country plans to unveil a unified framework to promote mining and mineral investment opportunities across four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at the high-level event which will be attended by around 300 foreign delegates.

The PMIF25 will serve as a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector and unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

He added, “From today onwards, there has to be an integrated policy where you [investors] mine raw material, have downstream industry, convert them into finished goods and then export it out.”

“Such agreements will entail that investors will bring technology and transfer it to Pakistan over a period of time,” he said.

He continued, “This will be the cardinal principle of our partnership. In the future, you [investors] are most welcome to these mines all over Pakistan but there has to be a partnership which brings benefits to both partners.”

Speaking about the country’s natural resources, he said, “This is not a secret. In the public domain, these deposits are valued trillions of dollars. If we are able to harvest these great assets … Pakistan would say goodbye to institutions like the IMF … It will be able to get rid of the mountain of loans and borrowed sums of money costing us a fortune.”

He also urged the federal and provincial governments, institutions and the military to work together saying, “If we are able to put our act together … we can turn the corner within no time.”

Deputy PM Dar’s opening remarks

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in his opening remarks that Pakistan was strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse.

He highlighted that Pakistan was home to monumental reserves like Reko Diq. The country also hosts vast resources of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metallics and gemstones, including peridote and emerald, he added.

The deputy PM said, “With this vast untapped mineral potential, Pakistan’s resource corridor is poised to reshape global supply chains and attract foreign direct investment.”

Dar said that the government has prioritised the strategic development of the mining sector through progressive policy reforms and investor-centric initiatives, laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem that delivers value for all stakeholders.

He further stated, “This investment forum provides a unique platform for stakeholders, partners and friendly countries to explore new prospects and build mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Speaking at the discussion session, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal emphasised that Pakistan is the destination for investment in minerals. He said, “Our resources are potentially so high that these will definitely attract a lot of investment and interest from local and foreign companies.”